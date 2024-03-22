El-Rufai Blasts Bwala Over Comment About Peter Obi, Others

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the comment made by Daniel Bwala that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and El-Rufai are planning to form an alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bwala alleged that Obi, is planning to dump the LP to join forces with El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Bwala’s claims are coming barely 48 hours after El-Rufai’s visit to the SDP headquarters in Abuja.

Debunking the claims, Bashir, in a post via his X page alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) rewarded Bwala for betraying the opposition party.

Bashir also claimed that APC paid the expenses for Bwala’s trip to Paris and questioned what he stands to gain from the lies about his father joining forces with Peter Obi.

He wrote, “APC rewarded you for your valuable betrayal to PDP. You were even flown to Paris. Why are you still here openly telling lies? What more is there for you to gain?