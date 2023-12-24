El-Rufai Becomes Ijebuland’s Gbobaniyi, Visits Obasanjo

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sunday Telegraph reports that El-Rufai paid the former President a visit in his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Announcing the development, El-Rufai’s Media Assistance revealed using his X handle “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo today welcomed Malam Nasir #elrufai to his Abeokuta home.” The post included images from the visit.

Following El-Rufai’s installation as Ijebuland’s Gbobaniyi by Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, the visit took place.

According to El-Rufai, he is the first Nigerian to hold the chieftaincy title outside of the Southwest.

The former governor said this on his verified X account, “WEEKEND ANNOUNCEMENT: I am also privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognized as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.

“Please join me, Jimi, and our families and friends in prayers for a hitch-free event, and good health, long life and prosperity of His Majesty Awujale and all of us. – Nasir@elrufai”