El-Rufai Allies To Deposit Passports, Other Items As Bail Conditions

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has directed Mr. Jimi Lawal an ally of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and three others arraigned for fraud and other sundry charges to deposit their international passports as bail conditions.

The defendants were also asked to provide two sureties, with the sum of N50 million, and that the sureties must have landed property in Kaduna with verified CofO. Jimi Lawal and the three others were arraigned before the Federal High Court over alleged N64 million fraud by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The anti-graft agency said the accused persons including Lawal Adebisi, a former Senior Special Adviser to El-Rufai; Umar Waziri, the former Accountant General of Kaduna State; and Yusuf Inuwa, a former aide of ElRufai , as well as Solar Life Nigeria Limited, the company, which bank account was believed to have received the diverted funds, were dragged before the court over a N64 million money laundering charges.

The ICPC in the suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna accused Lawal of conniving with the two other accused persons to divert the total sum of N64.800 million.

