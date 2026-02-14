El-Rufai Admitted To Criminal Offence Over Phone Tapping Claim – Omokri

President Tinubu’s ambassadorial designate, Reno Omokri, has alleged that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, admitted to committing a criminal offence relating to illegal wire-tapping of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Omokri on Saturday accused associates of El-Rufai of attempting to “spin” the controversy through damage control following remarks the ex-governor reportedly made during an interview on Arise TV.

“The NSA’s call was tapped. They do that to our calls too, and we heard him saying they should arrest me,” El-Rufai claimed.

Omokri contended that such comments, if accurately interpreted, could imply being an accessory after the fact to unlawful phone hacking conducted without a court order.

According to Omokri, under Nigerian criminal law and common law principles, knowingly assisting or benefiting from an illegal act after it has been committed could constitute an offence.

“According to the criminal code of Nigeria and other common law countries, an accessory after the fact is someone who, knowing that a crime has been committed, receives, relieves, comforts, or assists the offender to help them evade apprehension, trial, or punishment,” Omokri said.

He maintained that El-Rufai’s acknowledgment of the illegality of phone interception, coupled with participation after the fact, was sufficient grounds to raise legal concerns.

He also confessed that even though he knew it was a crime, he willingly participated in the illegal activity after it had been committed.

“That is a crime! Nasir el-Rufa’i clearly admitted that he knew the action was illegal, yet he participated in it after the fact.

“His own mouth has convicted him. Nobody should try any damage control,” he added.