El-Rufai Accuses Gov Sani Of Collecting Kickbacks From Contractors

Share

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani, of collecting kickbacks from contractors before awarding contracts to them in the state.

El-Rufai who made this allegation during an interview with Freedom Radio Kaduna said Sani demands 40 per cent of contract sums as bribes before approving projects.

“I have never stolen a kobo from anyone. If any contractor has given me a bribe, let him come forward,” El-Rufai stated.

The former governor further claimed that during his administration, contracts worth billions were executed without his direct involvement.

READ ALSO:

“When the ICPC invited many contractors, they testified that they had never met me. Contracts worth billions were executed without me ever meeting the contractors—I worked only through commissioners and permanent secretaries,” he added.

El-Rufai accused Uba Sani of personally handling contract documents in Abuja and negotiating deals with contractors in exchange for kickbacks.

“Uba goes to Abuja with contract documents, offering them to contractors in exchange for a 40 per cent kickback. We know what is happening. They assumed that was how we ran the government, but they are wrong,” he said.

The former governor, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), also denied ever receiving bribes from contractors during his tenure.

Governor Uba Sani is yet to respond to the allegations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

