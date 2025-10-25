El Clasico: Can Real Punish Weakened Barcelona At Bernabeu

Spanish football’s biggest rivalry returns this week- end as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first El Clásico of the 2025/26 season. The fixture remains one of the most-watched matches in world football, a clash steeped in history, pride, and passion, and Sunday’s encounter promises another chapter of drama, intensity, and perhaps a touch of controversy. For Real Madrid, it is another chance to stamp their dominance at the top of La Liga, while Barcelona arrive in the capital with a patched- up squad, hoping to prove they can still compete despite a crippling injury list. Real Madrid go into the match in outstanding form. Under Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have looked both ruthless and well organized, combining attacking flair with tactical maturity.

They sit at the top of the La Liga table with 24 points after winning eight of their nine matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding only nine. Their performances in recent weeks have underlined their versatility, from a 3–1 win over Villarreal that showcased their attacking variety to a 1–0 victory against Getafe, which demonstrated their ability to grind out results. Kylian Mbappe’s return from injury could not have come at a better time. The French forward scored the winner last weekend, reminding everyone that he remains one of football’s most danger- ous players when it matters most. Around him, Jude Bellingham continues to drive the midfield with intelligence and determination, while Vinícius Júnior provides constant energy and width.

Federico Valverde, as ever, remains the heartbeat of Alonso’s system, covering every blade of grass and linking defence to attack. Madrid’s main concern is at the back, where injuries have forced Alonso to improvise. Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dean Huijsen are all unavailable, leaving Éder Militão and David Alaba to hold the line. Yet despite those absences, Ma- drid have shown remarkable balance and composure, rarely appearing unsettled. Barcelona Facing a Test of Character While Madrid stride into the fixture full of confidence, Barcelona arrive in contrasting circumstances.

Hansi Flick’s team has been hit by a wave of injuries that has left the squad stretched to its limits. Still, they sit second on the table with 22 points from nine matches — just two behind Madrid — a sign of resilience despite their challenges. The Catalans’ season has been turbulent. A 4–1 loss to Sevilla and a 2–1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League exposed their defensive fragility. However, they managed to steady the ship with a narrow 2–1 win over Girona, a result that restored some confidence ahead of their biggest test yet. Flick’s problems are less about effort and more about availability. His list of absentees includes key names such as Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Alejandro Balde. This situation has forced him to rely heavily on Barcelona’s young core, which is short on experience. The balance of recent history slightly favours Barcelona, but El Clásico rarely follows logic.

The fixture has a habit of producing the unexpected — moments of brilliance, moments of madness, and almost always, a dose of VAR debate before the half-time whistle. Real Madrid’s current momentum and attacking sharp- ness make them clear favourites. Xabi Alonso’s team looks complete and confident, capa- ble of adapting to any situation. Barcelona’s young players will fight hard, but the absence of key senior figures could leave them exposed against such a polished opponent.