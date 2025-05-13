Share

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has showered praise on Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe following an electrifying 4-3 El Clasico victory for the Catalan giants on Sunday.

Despite Barcelona’s win, Szczęsny acknowledged Mbappe’s relentless performance, which included a stunning hat-trick at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to reporters after the high-octane clash, Szczęsny, who joined Barcelona from Juventus, expressed his admiration for Mbappe’s mentality and perseverance—even when Real Madrid was on the back foot.

“Honestly, I admire Mbappe’s mentality. Even though things are really tough for his team, he doesn’t give up,” Szczęsny said, as quoted by BarcaUniversal.

“I think he’s the player that has scored the most goals against me. In four or five matches, he has scored eight or nine goals against me.”

The Poland international admitted that the French forward consistently finds a way past him, describing Mbappe as a particularly difficult opponent.

With just two wins in five encounters against the France national team captain, Szczęsny acknowledged the challenge the prolific striker poses.

In addition to his remarks on Mbappe, the veteran goalkeeper also shed light on his future at Barcelona.

Szczęsny revealed that the club has offered him a two-year contract extension but emphasized that the final decision rests with his family, particularly his wife, Marina Łuczenko-Szczęsna.

“I won’t hide that I was offered a new two-year deal. However, I need to discuss it with my family to determine what’s best for us,” he said.

“Most of the decisions at home are made by my wife, and I’m not ashamed of that in the slightest.”

As Barcelona eyes stability in goal for the coming seasons, Szczęsny’s experience and leadership continue to be valued at the club. However, the final decision on his future remains pending.I

