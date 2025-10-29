El-Amin Sets New Record, Wins 16th FirstBank Georgian Cup

Kaduna-based polo team, El-Amin, reaffirmed its supremacy in the Nigerian polo scene over the weekend, winning the 104th edition of the famed FirstBanksponsored Georgian Cup.

The victory was the 16th of such on the stable of the high-flying polo team. To emerge the winner in a keenly contested 6-chukker round, ElAmin overpowered their rival, Kaduna Makarfi by a whopping 12-goals to 4-goals.

Happy at the victory, Mohammed Babangida, patron of the team, while expressing satisfaction and confirming his dominance at the high level attributed their victory to hard work “Sixteen wins of the Georgian Cup is a record.

In the history of Nigerian Polo, it has never been done. The truth is that El-Amin players have a wonderful chemistry because we’ve been together for a long time and understand ourselves very well”, Babangida said.

“We have also done so many investments in the physical well-being of players and their horses as well”, he explained further.