El-Al-Adha: Okpebholo Calls For Peace, Unity

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, called on Nigerians to use the celebration of Eid al-Adha to pray for the continued peace, security, and development of the state and country.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo urged Muslims to reflect on the core lessons of the celebration, which include compassion, generosity, and submission to the will of God.

The governor highlighted the importance of unity and understanding, especially at this time, and called on all citizens of Edo State to continue to live in peace and harmony.

He assured the Muslim community of his administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all religions can thrive and where the rights and freedoms of every citizen are respected.

He encouraged everyone to celebrate responsibly, adhere to safety guidelines, and remember those less fortunate by sharing the blessings of the season.

The statement read, “Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim faithful in Edo State, Nigeria, and across the globe, on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Governor Okpebholo emphasised the profound significance of Eid al-Adha, a festival that symbolises sacrifice, obedience, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

"He urged Muslims to reflect on the core lessons of the celebration, which include compassion, generosity, and submission to the will of God.

“As we commemorate Eid al-Adha, let us be reminded of the spirit of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

“This significant occasion calls for us to deepen our faith, uphold the virtues of peaceful coexistence, and extend a hand of fellowship to our neighbours, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

“My administration remains dedicated to creating an Edo State where peace, progress, and prosperity are accessible to all. Let us use this period to pray for the continued peace, security, and development of our state and nation.”

