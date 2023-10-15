Ekwunife: S’East Govs Trying to Restore Security in the Zone

Recently the South-East Governors’ Forum held a Security and Economic Summit in Owerri, Imo State. In an interview with OKEY MADUFORO the Director General of the Forum, Sen Uche Ekwunife, she speaks on issues discussed as well as the fate of the South-East economy and security challenges

How do you see this alliance among the five governors of the South-East despite political differences?

The alliance of governors from the South-East region is indeed a united front of the Chief Executives against the region’s prevailing economic and security challenges, which is unfortunately under- scored by indiscriminate harassment, extortion of innocent citizens, kidnapping and unlawful waste of human lives. The Governors’ Forum has created a common ground for viable regional integration by evoking the unification of previously separate geographic fronts, that is the five South-East states, which has undoubtedly fostered the unification of previously separate forces into a formidable front.

The Governors Forum apparently took a wise decision to convene this meeting aimed towards addressing security and economic challenges facing the zone which they considered vital in terms of boosting citizens confidence by strengthening regional security capacity, which is crucial to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Economic development of every human enclave is pivotal to productivity, but there is no way anyone can advance the economy without addressing insecurity. Virtually everyone within the Southeast region is interested in having a secured environment so that business can thrive profitably.

Various remarks by the stakeholders that attended this summit revealed that all the participants are united in ensuring that we have a very prosperous zone and prosperity cannot happen unless you have security restored in the Southeast geopolitical zone of the country. I agree with their lofty ideas given that civility can be restored through viable action plans that prioritize job creation and stakeholder consultations.

The governors are already taking necessary steps to obtain the views of people who may be affected by development projects or may otherwise have interest in project outcomes, informing them about changes that could affect them in line with overriding public interest. I am delighted as the Director General of the South-East Governors Forum for the opportunity to work towards ensuring that the governors consolidate and utilize this crucial consensus. As Ndigbo, we are blessed all round but unfortunately our economy is under threat of continuous decline because the issue of insecurity has not been properly addressed.

There have been agitations about the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, what is the position of the forum?

On the issue of t Nnamdi Kanu . W e are all interested in ensuring speedy release of Nnamdi Kan, but criminal elements who do not share his vision for justice and fairness have taken over the streets, unleashing violence and untold hardship throughout the South-East region. They have deviated from the normal agitations we use to see.

It is the constitutional right of people to embark on agitations once they feel their fundamental rights has been infringed upon, but in a situation whereby criminals decide to hijack such peaceful protests, they should be dealt with decisively. Therefore, while we continue to show interest in the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the governors are equally working assiduously to ensure that their various states are rid of these criminal elements to usher in peace, tranquility and progress in the southeast.

When that is achieved, we can now identify those behind those killings in the South-East because they claim that it is because of the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu. But the question here is, by killing your people and destroying people’s property will that lead to the release of Nnamdi Kanu? This is criminality and not fighting for the freedom of Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohaneze Ndigbo appears to be working hand in glove with the agenda of the Forum. What is your view?

You cannot separate Ohaneze Ndigbo from the Governor’s Forum because the Governors and Igbo people also belong to the Ohaneze Ndigbo. The Forum had been working with the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and they shared similar thoughts about the welfare of our people and this is highly commendable and such synergy would be far reaching and to the benefit of our people.

There have been meetings and discussions among the leadership of Ohaneze and the five governors and the results of those meetings would soon manifest in due time. There is also this synergy that is coming up among our business community and manufacturers and their roles in the socioeconomic development of the South East is pivotal to the agenda of the Governors Forum and its effects would be huge in the long run.

The Blue Economy is about the most popular issue on the ground now, is the Forum talking about the forgotten sea ports in the South- East?

Well, the Federal government has made strong statements on that but some states in the South-East like Imo, Abia and Anambra are on it. The Blue Sea Economy is one that can have multiplayer effects on the economy of the South-East and both Ohaneze Ndigbo and the Governor’s Forum share the same agenda. Our industrialists and other business communities would have to come together to support this policy and reduce the challenges that they face in their respective businesses.

It would also improve on the economic viability of the respective states in the South East. For instance, during my visit to the Governor of Abia state Alex Otti, I made it clear that the state has lots of potential that we can tap from and also improve on. Abia State is known for industry and especially fabrics and with the Blue Sea Economy the state would jump start the growth of an- other arm of the economy and I commend the governor for what he is doing at the moment.

Same with the governor of Anambra State who is laying a solid socio-economic foundation that would go a long way to boost the economy of the state just as his counterparts in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma. It should be made clear that our governors both in Enugu and Ebony states are on top of the situation for the good of our people in a long run.

Subsidy issues are still on the front burner. How do you see this?

It doesn’t stop at removing subsidy but to put the money saved out of subsidy to good use. The state of infrastructures in the country needs to be improved upon, like the road network in the South-East which I believe the Federal Government is tackling, as it is being made manifest in what the Minister for Works His Excellency Engr Dave Umahi is doing at the moment.

We need to look at our agricultural sector and the Microfinance Banks that should be invested in to assist small and medium scale Industries in the country. There should also be a deliberate policy on the issue of power supply in the country which would drive our industrial sector to optimal productivity. The Nigerian workforce should also be brought into sharp focus in the area of salaries and entitlements of civil servants because the effects of subsidy removal need to be cushioned.

How is life outside the Senate?

My journey in politics has been fulfilling and I thank God for that and my stay at the National Assembly has been able to define representation in Anambra state and not only Anambra Central District alone. What I achieved a lot while at the National Assembly and it is a challenge for those that are currently at the National Assembly. Most of those projects that I attracted while at the National Assembly are still in going and we have been commissioning most of them.

What advice do young politicians have?

Politics is all about the people and what you can impact on the people positively and it behooves on them to empower the people through job creation, social security and effective representation. It doesn’t stop at making laws as a lawmaker but attracting key and important projects that would lead to the development of your constituency at all times.