Ekwunife Reveals S’East Govs Strategies To Revive Region’s Devt, Combat Insecurity

Senator Uche Ekwunife, the Director General of the South-East Governors Forum (SEGOF), has revealed strategies by the South-East Governors to efface obstacles inhibiting the development of the region.

Ekwunife in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, unveiled deeper insights into the approaches of the SEGOF to tackle insecurity, unemployment, lawlessness, decline of sustainable business structures, health and educational deficits.

She acknowledged the concerted efforts of the Governors under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, and Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum.

To fast-track Economic Development the 9th Senate Lawmaker explained the Governor’s efforts in ensuring that the region becomes viable for Investors to come in and do business.

Ekwunife identified security as a major factor that would boost investors’ confidence and willingness to invest in the zone, disclosing the Governor’s security initiatives to reclaim the Southeast’s position as the epicentre of economic growth and development in Nigeria.

The statement read partly; “The Southeast governors have embarked on a comprehensive revitalization plan to boost ease of doing business in the region. At the heart of the plan are 6 critical sectors identified by the Southeast governors: Security, industrialization, uniform legislation, power, education, and rail transportation”.

“Knowing fully well that no reasonable investor will desire to come and invest in an environment where security is not guaranteed and also understanding that this is a common problem bedevilling the entire region, the Governors have created a platform to synergise and have developed a security strategy to make it very difficult for criminals to commit a crime in one state and run to the other state for cover.

She made known that a comprehensive security network has been deployed with advanced technologies and coordinated intelligence has been massively deployed to support the existing security apparatus to destabilise criminals in the zone, assuring: “With this, I am sure Kidnappers, Armed Robbers and other Criminals will realise that the South-East is not for them”.

According to Ekwunife, the South-East is a zone without state boundaries and states are easily accessible to each other such that one can move from one state to the other without even knowing that he or she has crossed the boundary.

On youth empowerment, Ekwunife disclosed that extensive engagements with the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Humanitarian Affairs have been activated in which youths can be engaged through funding, employment and other aspects. Our entrepreneurs are also not left out of this plan.

The Forum according to Ekwunife is also utilizing its business office platform to mitigate the “Japa Syndrome”, to achieve that, youths will be exposed to foreign Job opportunities such that they can be employed abroad whilst residing in Nigeria.

The revitalization of abandoned and moribund industries is another major area of concern which were once the backbone of the region’s economy, Ekwunife stated, revealing that through private sector partnerships and leveraging government resources, the governors aim to revive these industries and create new opportunities for employment and economic growth.

“These teething problems according to her have been categorised and need short-term and long-term solutions and the Governors understand that the people have High expectations from them but most of these issues require very huge capital investments and due diligence to handle, ” Ekwunife said.

She informed further that Avenues of private-public partnership had been deeply explored to solve these problems which are vigorous and long but in the long run, much will be accomplished.

Furthermore, she disclosed that a team of experts and technocrats are currently touring the Southeast States to assess both government-owned and privately owned dormant industries to enable the forum to profile them for action.

“They are also working on uniform legislation and standards that will guide some of the regional investments and protection of investors as well as the citizens,” explaining that education is of top priority for the Southeast governors, who recognize its potential to drive economic growth and social development.

She explained that an implementation of a new curriculum has commenced in schools across the South-East to inculcate quality, skills-based education into the curriculum, equipping students with practical entrepreneurial knowledge and competitive skills to thrive in the modern job market.

“The Governors are committed to transforming Southeast primary and secondary schools into models of excellence that will produce innovative thinkers and future leaders.

“This is a push to equip our schools with entrepreneurial skills rather than just theoretical knowledge and paper certificates”.The Governors are also working to transform Southeast universities into centres of specialized fields by providing funding, equipment, and support to make them the best in their respective areas, ” the statement disclosed.

