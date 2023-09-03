Ekwunife Empowers 500 With Motorcycles, Sewing Machines

Immediate past Senator that represented Anambra Central District, Iyom Uche Ekwunife on Sunday continued her empowerment scheme despite not being at the Red Chamber with the distribution of 500 motorcycles and sewing machines to the electorates.

The empowerment which cuts across political party affiliation is aimed at providing assistance to them in their respective walks of life.

According to Ekwunife, it is not only during elections or being an incumbent that people should benefit from the dividend of democracy, adding that her being in politics is for service to the people.

“You have no business being in politics if you cannot empower your people and assist them in one way or the other and this is an empowerment that has been on since I joined politics from my days in the Federal House of Representatives to the Senate and that has been my passion in life,” she said.

Ekwunife recalled that while she was at the Senate she was able to define what populist representation is all about noting that she had set a record that would surely and always be a reference point for several years to come.

Ekwunife who is also the Director General of South East Governors Forum noted that the geopolitical zone must continue to harmonize themselves and work together for the socioeconomic development of the area.

She explained that what matters most is the development of the zone irrespective of which political party is in charge of the respective states that make up the zone

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to reporters expressed their gratitude to Sen Ekwunife saying that she is a true representative of the people and urged her not to relent in what she is doing to put smiles on the faces of the masses.

This recent empowerment is the twenty-sixth from her time in the Senate till now.