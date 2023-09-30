Ekwunife Drums Support For S/East Govs Over Economic Independence

The Director-General of the South East Governors Forum, Sen. Uche Ekwunife has drummed support for the five Governors in the economic development and independence of the region.

Ekwunife who is the immediate past senator that represented Anambra Central District explained that the present crop of Governors in the region have demonstrated a high level of commitment towards security and economic recovery.

The DG of SEGF while speaking during the 40th Anniversary ceremony of Knight of St. John International (KSJI) held at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka, noted that the people have a choice to create a liveable region through reinvention of its economic activities, addressing the security situation and urban renewal.

Ekwunife who was a recipient of the Philanthropy award and equally represented his beloved husband, Chief Larry Ekwunife as the co-chairman of the occasion explained that the Governors are committed to revamping the education, health, transportation, security and power sectors. She noted that no country can develop beyond its investment in the educational sector.

Commenting on the outcome of the last general election, the DG of SEGF urged the church to shun discrimination among candidates irrespective of their political parties, adding that a political party is akin to a vehicle for the objective of attaining power.

“I offered the best and most impactful representation in the National Assembly and I’m not regretting not returning to the floor of the senate because the people of Anambra Central will soon see the difference”, Ekwunife stated.

Earlier, Chief Pete Ibida, the co-chairman of the occasion, described Ekwunife as a worthy lady of the Knight who has imprinted her footprints on the sands of time through exceptional representation.

The immediate past Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly noted that the country will soon begin to witness the effort of Ekwunife working closely with the South East Governors in achieving a shared economic prosperity in the region.