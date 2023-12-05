Ekwunife Dismisses Reports Of Brokering Peace Between Uzodimma, Ihedioha. Says It Is Malicious

Sen Uche Ekwunife has dismissed reports making the round that she brokered peace between Gov Hope Uzodimma and Hon Emeka Ihedioha describing it as malicious.

According to a statement issued by her media office and signed by her Media Assistant Mr Tony Ezike; the report is a mere fabrication and a wicked attempt to tarnish her good reputation and drive a wedge between herself and those concerned.

“Unfortunately, these agents of darkness and failed politicians will resort to cheap blackmail against Senator Ekwunife; they have failed and will continue to fail” the statement said.

It stated that at no time did Senator Uche Ekwunife get involved in resolving any political dispute involving Governor Hope Uzodinma and former Governor Emeka Ihedioha. “Why should she get involved when she is not even from Imo State”, it queried.

“She never made the comments being credited to her by those agents of darkness who will soon drown in their own mischief because she has no reason whatsoever to get involved in the politics of Imo State”.

The statement reiterated that her speech during her defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, was only centred on the reasons for her defection and the inherent benefits to the party structure she has maintained in the state over the decades.

It wondered what Senator Ekwunife’s decision to join the APC had to do with such baseless and malicious falsehood if not to cause disaffection between her and her former colleagues in the National Assembly.

While she called on the security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of this wicked falsehood and bring them to book, the statement enjoined the general public to disregard the fake news.

While it noted that Senator Ekwunife continues to hold Governor Hope Uzodinma CON of Imo State and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, both of whom were her colleagues in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, respectively, in high esteem. The statement warned against associating her name with this unfounded, malicious, fabricated and evil write-up. May God judge those behind these concocted lies.