Ekwunife Condemns False Video Alleging Disagreement With APC Candidate, Ukachukwu

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra StateAnambra State election, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has condemned in strong terms a viral video purportedly showing her in disagreement with the party’s governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, at the signing of the peace accord ahead of Saturday’s poll.

Ekwunife described the video as “malicious and misleading,” alleging that it was a calculated attempt by political opponents to distort facts and misrepresent what transpired at the event.

According to her, she had initially been invited to represent Ukachukwu at the peace accord ceremony but later discovered that her principal had already arrived and was seated, prompting her to leave the venue to attend other scheduled engagements.

She accused the media handlers of Governor Charles Soludo of masterminding the doctored video to malign her image and that of Ukachukwu.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Ezike, Ekwunife’s camp alleged that the video, released by Soludo’s media aide, Ambassador Izuchukwu Adichie contained a manipulated voiceover that misrepresented the sequence of events.

“The viral clip, released by Soludo’s media aide, Amb. Izuchukwu Adichie, reportedly contained a voiceover that misrepresented events at the venue, suggesting a disagreement involving Senator Uche Ekwunife,” the statement read.

“According to eyewitness accounts from the APC camp, Senator Ekwunife had been invited by the organisers to represent the APC governorship candidate, Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu (MFR), who was yet to arrive at the time. However, upon her arrival, she discovered that Ukachukwu was already present and seated.”

The statement further explained that Ekwunife, who was on a tight community engagement schedule, informed Ukachukwu that she would continue with her itinerary since he was now available.

“At that point, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Basil Ejidike, asked her to return and exchange pleasantries with the governor, but she explained that she was already behind schedule as people were waiting for her in different communities,” it added.

Ejidike reportedly confirmed that he accompanied Ekwunife to her convoy as she left the venue peacefully.

The APC team condemned what it called “a deliberate manipulation of the video clip,” accusing Soludo’s camp of attempting to twist the incident for political gain.

“This act of misrepresentation on the day candidates were signing a peace accord clearly shows that Governor Soludo and his team are not ready for a peaceful election,” the campaign statement said.

Ekwunife’s team urged the public to disregard the “politically motivated antics” of Soludo’s handlers, describing it as a desperate attempt to divert attention from the administration’s failures.

She further called on the people of Anambra to remain vigilant and resist efforts to spread falsehood, stressing that the forthcoming election should be “a contest of ideas, not propaganda.”