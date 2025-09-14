Ekwunife Chickens Out On Paternity Test, Says APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has reacted to Senator Uche Ekwunife’s refusal to accept a paternity test challenge thrown at her by Dr. Nonye Soludo, wife of Governor Charles Soludo.

The party described Ekwunife’s decision as expected, alleging that the former senator declined the test out of fear of its possible outcome.

Ekwunife had rejected the challenge, insisting that only a woman knows the true paternity of her children, stressing that Dr. Soludo owes such explanations only to her husband and not to the public.

In a statement, the Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, said Ekwunife’s refusal vindicated Dr. Soludo, whom he described as innocent of the allegations leveled against her.

“I expected Senator Uche Ekwunife to chicken out of the paternity test challenge given to her by our own living saint, Her Excellency Nonye Soludo, because of her despicable antecedents. She could not take the challenge due to the grave implications it would have had at the end of the day,” Obigwe said.

He praised Dr. Soludo as a woman of integrity, insisting that she could never condescend to marital unfaithfulness.

“Her Excellency, Nonye Soludo, is a lamb without blemish. She boldly challenged Ekwunife, but the senator ran away from it because she has skeletons in her cupboard and cannot withstand the revelations a paternity test would bring,” Obigwe added.

According to him, it is now on record that Senator Ekwunife avoided the test, which, he argued, confirms that the allegations against Dr. Soludo were baseless.

“In all honesty, Her Excellency Nonye Soludo is a role model to women who value their dignity more than gold. To me, she is a living saint on earth,” he concluded.