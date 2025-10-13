Ekwueme Performs Nigeria’s First Urolift Procedure, Opens New Frontier In Prostate Care

A consultant urological, laparoscopic and robotic surgeon Prof Kingsley Ekwueme has performed the first UroLift procedure—also known as the prostate urethral lift—in Nigeria.

The minimally invasive procedure marks a major milestone for men’s health in the region and signals Nigeria’s growing capacity to deliver advanced medical care locally, potentially curbing the nation’s rising medical tourism. Ekwueme said after the surgery in Lagos on Saturday: “This is the first UroLift procedure in Africa, and it’s truly historic.

“The UroLift is a new treatment for prostate enlargement that preserves a man’s erection and ejaculation after surgery. “For young men who wish to father children after prostate operations, this is a breakthrough.” Unlike traditional prostate surgeries that often involve cutting or removing tissue and may affect sexual function, the UroLift uses tiny implants to lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue, relieving pressure on the urethra without cutting.

The procedure can be performed under local or spinal anesthesia, usually without the need for a catheter, and patients can go home the same day or the following day. Ekwueme said: “It allows same-day treatment for prostate enlargement with no loss of erection or ejaculation. “For men still trying to start families, this provides reassurance that they can receive treatment without compromising their sexual health.”

The UroLift is best suited for men whose prostate size does not exceed 80 millilitres. Candidates must undergo an evaluation to confirm the absence of prostate cancer and determine the configuration and size of their prostate before being considered for the procedure.

Beyond clinical benefits, the innovation holds far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s healthcare system and economy. Each year, Nigerians spend an estimated $3 billion on medical tourism, with many seeking prostate and other urological treatments abroad. Prof Ekwueme believes this achievement is a significant step toward reversing that trend.