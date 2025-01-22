Ekweremadu’s Wife Regains Freedom From UK Prision

Share

Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu, the wife of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday, regained freedom from the United Kingdom (UK) prison, following the completion of her sentencing.

Following her release, Mrs Ekweremadu returned to Nigeria on January 21, her return is being celebrated across Enugu State, with many praying to have the Deputy Senate President back in the shortest possible time.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Ekweremadu, the wife and one Dr Obinna Obeta were sentenced to prison by a UK court for their involvement in organ harvesting.

The former deputy senate president was sentenced to 10 years, while his wife was sentenced to six years.

