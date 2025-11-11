Ekweremadu: Tinubu Sends Delegation To UK To Negotiate Transfer

President Bola Tinubu on Monday sent a high-level delegation to London to discuss the case of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who has been jailed in the United Kingdom (UK) since March 2023.

New Telegraph gathered that the delegation comprises Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

According to the statement sighted by New Telegraph, the delegation arrived in London on Monday, November 10 and met with officials of the UK’s Ministry of Justice.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Tuggar’s spokesperson, on Tuesday said that the presidential delegation was in London to consult with the UK authorities to explore possibilities of Ekeweremadu serving the remainder of his prison term in Nigeria.