Ekwelem: Government should intensify the battle against rice smuggling

From your back end analysis as DG of RIPAN, what is the current position of local rice in relation to foreign rice in Nigeria?

The local rice is doing well but, unfortunately, there’s currently so much problem with smuggled rice in the country. Most of the rice we see in the market as foreign rice are actually smuggled rice. They are distorting the market so much that those who have invested hugely in Nigeria’s rice industry are beginning to feel serious pains. Of course, it’s also affecting how much paddy they are able to buy from the farmers. As I speak to you it’s beginning to affect the employment generated in the sector. When rice processors are not able to sell their product, they are not able to carry the burden of paying salaries and other commitments. The end point is people losing their jobs. We are hoping that the current administration will look into that. We are happy that recently the media spokesperson for the customs said it loud and clear that the new CG, Customs, would focus on border patrol and try to curtail smuggling. It is a welcome development. When we heard recently that there had been so much smuggled rice from the Seme border; that is from the Benin Republic corridor into Nigeria, we felt bad. It’s been terrible.

Rice smuggling is back in a full-blown scale. and there are unconfirmed reports that the government may open the borders soon. What’s your take?

As at the last count between January to April 2023, about 512,982 metric tons of rice were imported into Benin Republic. Now what happens is that when this rice comes into Benin Republic, they ship it into Nigeria because Benin Republic does not eat parboiled rice. Most of our West African countries eat white rice. So all the parboiled rice that comes into Benin ends up coming into Nigeria. The population of Benin Republic is just 13 million people. The annual consumption per capita, assuming they eat parboiled rice, is about a 143 metric tons within these four months. I got record the other day, from one of our monitors that up to this May 2023; that is between April to May, they have offloaded another 587,018 metric tonnes as we speak just in one month, making it a total of 1.1 million metric tonnes of parboiled rice that have come into Cotonou between January and May this year. This rice is already in the Nigerian market as we speak because immediately it gets to Benin, they ship it down to Nigeria through our borders. It’s totally distorting the market; causing great wreck on investment of indigenous Nigerian investors. Recall that the government assured them it was safe to invest so as to sufficiently provide what to eat and also to conserve foreign exchange and diversify the economy from oil.

What strategies will you recommend to be adopted to stem rice smuggling?

Customs will need to do extra work. We know it is difficult. It’s the smugglers’ livelihood but we need to protect our country. Rice industry is the single highest employer of labour in the agricultural sector. It provides jobs for over 13 million people. If processors are crying because of smugglers, then what happens to our cottage industries who won’t be able to break even. Customs should rejig their strategies against smugglers. We are also pleading that the Federal Government should look at incentives for Customs officers, especially those at the border points so they cannot be easily influenced. The idea is to protect our economy, encourage people to continue to produce. Unless we do all these, we will keep depending on people.

Cost per bag of rice is still very high. An average home can no longer afford a bag of rice. This is a time rice farmers have enjoyed and are still enjoying credit facilities from the government. Why is local rice unaffordable?

Have you checked the price for the so-called foreign rice? It’s costlier than Nigerian rice just that they have a strategy. They smuggle and send them to the buyer who gets on credit from them. Nigerian rice is selling at N31,000, N32,000 for a 50kg bag while smuggled rice is selling at N33,000, N34,000 for the same 50k bag. Another difference is, buying from the Nigerian processor requires down payment while the smuggler can give what is called trade credit. This is their strategy: They dump it with the trader and come for the money later. These rice from India, Thailand and other smuggled ones, the smugglers may also have bought on credit or cheaper. They are mostly rice that have stayed over the years, which are preserved with chemicals to avoid weevils and rodents from entering them because of their long period of overstay. What they do normally is, they first clear out the old ones to make room for new ones so they can sell at a cheap rate to the smugglers or on credit, not minding the health of the people. The other day I had a conversation with the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). He told me of a petition written against SON by another agency that SON was making ease of doing business difficult for them. SON was moved out of the borders. For me, this is a wrong decision. SON knows fake and substandard goods and products. I was shocked. The same thing also happened with NAFDAC. These chemicals used in preserving these rice cause cancers, tumors as have been proven in recent years. What do we do at RIPAN? The farmer produces and we buy from them directly, take to the mills and then to market for consumption. This means you are eating food that is relatively organic even if fertiliser was used to cultivate it, it is still 80 per cent organic. Again if the processor had taken a facility from the commercial bank with high interest rate, he’s not able to trade credit but rather pay and take your goods and he goes back to the farmer and repeats the cycle. But the importer doesn’t care. He may have bought from India or Thailand or Cotonu very cheap or with a facility of less percentage or even free; and because they know funds are a challenge for even the distributor, they move it straight into the market and come later to collect their money. They even go as far as to recruit foreigners to keep a close tab on the sales.

What’s your assessment of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria? I ask because some people believe the impact of the loans is not felt.

You can’t say the impact is not felt. The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme may have its own limitations but to say the impact is not felt is not true. In 2020 and 2021, Nigeria produced the highest quantity of paddy ever. It was between 8.2 million and 8.4 million metric tonnes. At that time borders were closed, COVID was ragging and farmers were in their farms despite the security challenges we had at that time. The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme also drew attention to the fact that Nigerians could do it. The ripple effect is, the idea that a lot of farmers are cultivating rice under the programme persuaded others who were not even part of the programme to begin to cultivate rice. That is a positive effect of the programme on the ordinary person who is not even part of the programme. I can only say that there may be a need to rejig the programme and strategize, but saying the programme did not contribute is not true. The programme was to provide facilities in cash and kind to farmers. It did not take cognisance of the fact that the farmer would still have to deal with bad infrastructure, electricity for water irrigation, price of weeding and other constraints.

What are the challenges currently faced in this regard?

Whatever I say on it is a personal opinion. Who are the primary beneficiaries of the programme? In my opinion, there is a need to look at the program.e from the angle of communication. What does the farmer understand about the programme? There is a need to sensitise the farmer about the programme’s aims, objectives and goals so they understand fully what the programme is for. They also need to know that the programme is a loan facility and should be paid back. If you don’t educate the farmers correctly, even if he goes ahead to cultivate, he might be interested in using the proceeds for something else. This was part of the cry raised by the CBN. They complained that the loans were not being paid back. Nobody said the farmers were not cultivating but they are not paying back. The programme was supposed to be a kind of pacesetter. Personally, I think there’s a need to look at the programme, identify the gaps efficiently as it ought to, and begin to close the gaps. The gaps in communication and infrastructure. Check out causes of floods in our society and block all of those things that will damage crops. I don’t know the modalities the CBN and the farmers’ association set down for loan recovery but I know that at the time, most of the farmers had their BVN taken before they received the loan. So, it’s very simple, track them down with their BVN. I understand that some of the farmers are in court, they are being persuaded to pay.

Could you evaluate the impact of insecurity on rice production in specific and agriculture value chain in general. What strategies would you recommend to the government to adopt?

Let me start with the recommendation. Government will need to get the stakeholders, sit them down and know where the challenges are. There need to be real conversation on this. As long as there is insecurity in the farms, we can’t achieve anything. The best way to tackle it, is to designate grazing areas for the herders and farmland for the farmers. There is need to find an ingenious solution to the problem.

What is the volume of rice consumption in Nigeria?

The population of Nigeria is around 200 million. Discount those not able to eat rice, let’s say 30 million, that leaves us with 170 million Nigerians who eat rice and the average per capita consumption of rice is about 32–35 kg. If you use 32kg per capita, that is 32 multiplied by 170 million people, you will have about 6.8 metric tons of finished rice that Nigerians consume annually.

Are your members worried about hints that the new government will be reopening the borders?

That is actually a misconception. The current government did not open the borders; the borders have always been opened. Between 2019/2021, the former president ordered the closure of the border or more like a restriction. When it did that after sometime the smuggling reduced and he gave approval for the reopening of the borders. So, when this new government came, smugglers who wanted to find a means of causing confusion so they could smuggle goods, especially rice and vegetable oil, came up with that news. What we are requesting the government to do is to prevail on the Customs to man the borders the way it should be done. Let them know that anything that is contrary to what is acceptable in Nigeria is detrimental to the economy of Nigeria. For someone encouraging smuggling to destroy the home industry, he should know that hunger, poverty and illness do not have discrimination. Money made out of smuggling is useless because you can’t get other quality things. America made sure it provides food security for its people through dedication by government and individual involvement. We have insecurity because people are hungry. If you look at the rice industry, most rice mills engage direct and indirect workers, casual workers, graduates, undergraduates and even those not learned to earn an allowance. Some combine these jobs with farming, get married and take up responsibilities. They work hard to keep earning and act as role models to their family. So if the economy is destroyed and these people can’t do anything, they resort to crime.

What is the working relationship between your association and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN)?

We work well, share ideas, compare notes and relate. In 2014 we had an MOU on how to take paddy from them. We have always had a good relationship.

Fuel subsidy has been removed and all sector’ stakeholders are weighing the implications. From viewpoint of the rice value chain stakeholders, what strategies would you suggest the government adopt to lessen its impact on agriculture generally and rice production?

We all know the implication of subsidy removal. We are seeing the cost of goods rising steadily and even transportation. One of the ways to cushion this is to begin to look at how to create flagship programmes that will provide facilities to those in the agricultural sector. Give them facilities at single digit interest rate and at very minimal conditions so they are able to access and use it to provide and grow the economy. To cushion subsidy removal, make sure the agricultural sector is supported in a way that food will be produced at a cheaper rate for the man who bears the burden of subsidy removal to be able to succeed and survive. Government will have to look at the infrastructure we have in the agricultural sector like the rural roads, by constructing or repairing those roads to ease movement of farm produce.