Fast-rising Nigerian star, Ekunrawo and Tanzanian R&B sensation, Juma Jux, have joined forces to release a brand-new single titled; “Halima,” a smooth Afro-fusion track already generating buzz across the continent.

The highly anticipated collaboration, produced by Nigerian hitmaker, P Jay Beat, dropped recently across all major streaming platforms, marking a major milestone for Ekunrawo, who has continued to carve a niche for himself in the Afrobeats scene as the song adds another cross-border hit to his expanding catalogue.

“Halima” blends Afrobeats, Bongo Flava, and R&B elements, with both artistes delivering a soulful performance that celebrates beauty, love, and admiration. Ekunrawo’s vibrant vocals pair seamlessly with Juma Jux’s smooth Swahili-laced delivery, resulting in a track poised for heavy rotation on radio and playlists.

In a statement, Ekunrawo, born Adeleke Timileyin Tunde, a trained civil engineer from the Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering of Volgograd State Technical University (IACE of VSTU), described the collaboration as ‘a dream come true,’ noting that working with Juma Jux brought a new level of texture and depth to the record.

“This song is special. It’s for everyone who has ever been inspired by love,” he said. Juma Jux, speaking on the release, praised Ekunrawo’s artistry: “The energy was perfect, and the chemistry in the studio was real.

‘Halima’ is one of those songs that connects instantly.” Standing over six feet tall, Ekunrawo embodies the true definition of a complete entertainer; a striking runway model, a magnetic performer, and a fast-rising music talent whose journey reads like a script of grit and transformation.

From sleeping under a bridge in Ajah to building a new life in Russia, his story is a powerful testament to what resilience, discipline, and unwavering belief can achieve.