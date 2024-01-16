EKSUTH: Workers Suspend Strike As Normalcy Returns To Hospital

…Police begin Investigation to penalize perpetrators

The medical staff of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti have suspended the strike embarked upon since Monday.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and Health Workers Association at the hospital on Monday directed their members to commence industrial action following the invasion by some people described as hoodlums who assaulted medical Doctors over alleged negligence which they claimed led to the death of the father of one of them.

The attackers reportedly forcefully took away their corpses without Payment of medical bills.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Professor Kayode Olabanji in a press release on Tuesday signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs Department, Rolake Adewumi announced that normalcy has returned to the hospital as the workers have called off the Strike

The CMD according to the press statement gave the information during a meeting with the Union leaders adding that ” about twenty people who were involved in the molestation and vandalisation of Hospital facilities are now in the Police net.”

According to him, “the perpetrators are already writing statements at the Police Station and will be charged in Court soon.”

The CMD therefore commended the workers’ Unions in the Hospital for their understanding and timely suspension of the ongoing strike for the sake of many citizens who are in need of medical attention.

He noted that “security issue is one of the reasons responsible for “Brain Drain” – (JAPA) in the country”. Adding that “the Management will do everything possible to ensure a safe and conducive working environment for our workers.”

Prof Olabanji appreciated all the people who worked together to restore normalcy, as well as the security agencies for their roles.

Speaking, the president of the EKSUTH Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, Doctor Adeyemi Famous said “The relevant Unions have met and agreed to suspend the ongoing strike and directed the workers to resume work while the management continue to attend to other demands of the staff”.

He said no one should take laws into their hands and attack health workers anyhow or engage in vandalisation of government facilities.

Dr Adeyemi appealed to Ekiti State House of Assembly to enact a law prohibiting attacks on health workers while delivering quality healthcare services to the people.

Earlier the Police public relations officer, PPRO Ekiti state command Sunday Abutu explained that the police have met with the union and the hospital management to restore peace to the premises, and added that the investigation has commenced in full force to bring the assailants to book.

Abutu said:

“We have a meeting with the parties – the union, EKSUTH management, led by the CMD, the representatives of government, and the family of the deceased, everybody was present in the CP office this morning for a roundtable talk to see a way of resolving the matter.

“The CP has ordered a thorough investigation into it already.

“We have some persons with us who are undergoing investigation, those who are fingered to have perpetrated the act. We have invited some personnel that have been fingered, some of them are with us, and we are still expecting more to arrive for investigation.

“Normalcy has however been restored to the hospital, our men are still in the hospital”, he said.