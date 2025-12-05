EKSUTH Probes Alleged Removal Of Patient’s Kidney During Surgery

The Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Ado Ekiti has constituted a seven-man panel to investigate allegation by a patient, Joshua Afolayan, regarding the removal of his kidney during a medical procedure at the hospital.

The panel has 10 days to submit its report, the hospital said in a statement yesterday. According to the statement, the probe committee is headed by Prof. Francis Faduyile, an Anatomic Pathologist, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Other members are Patrick Adegun of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE); Henry Abiyere, Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHI) Ido Ekiti; and Adebola Adeniyi–Agbaje, General Manager, Progress F.M., Ado-Ekiti.

The panel also has Emmanuel Aribasoye, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State branch; Babatunde Akindele, the Elemo of Ado–Ekiti; and Adebayo Titilayo, the Legal Adviser to Ekiti Ministry of Health, who will serve as Secretary.

The statement said: “The hospital management reassure the public that no stone will be left unturned to determine the issues involved in this matter.