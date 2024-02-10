EKSU VC Tasks Govt on Facilities for Training of Medical Students

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State Universi- ty, Ado-Ekiti, (EKSU), Prof. Edward Olanipekun has called on the government at all levels to provide ad- equate health facilities to enhance training of medical students in various ivory towers. Olanipekun noted that medical training is more practical than theoretical, and also stated that the institution has produced qualified doctors over the years and not half-baked. He stated this on Thurs- day, at the 5th Induction Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS at the College of Medicine of the University.

According to him, the University would continue to provide the best training environment for students in the medical field. While calling on the inductees to impact positively in the society, he called on the government to ensure that the medical colleges are given adequate facilities for improved per- formances “The University management will continue to do the needful to retain its best brains in the college. We cannot produce half-baked medical doctors. We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure they receive the best training. “These our shining stars of today were admitted in 2016/2017 which means they have studied for over 9 years.

Some of your col- leagues you started with are not here anymore; I think you should give glory to God that the programme has come to an end. “The medical line is different from others; it is going to be suicidal to produce half-baked medical doctors. Government needs to improve in the facilities. Medicine is not a theoretical profession but capital intensive.”

On his part, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi charged the inductees against fleeing to other countries through the ‘japa syndrome’ which he believes has not been beneficial to the country. He said: “I don’t think Nigeria is as bad as it is being portrayed. You must give chance to stay back and contribute your own quota. I believe we can make this country work again. “I want you to cast your mind on all the knowledge and skills in your life which you will use in your house service.

I charge you today not to be satisfied by acquiring MBBS but going to the world to acquire more knowledge, go to the world and hit the ground running.” A former Acting Provost of Lagos State University College of Medicine, Prof. Mobolaji Oludara delivered the induction lecture with the theme: “Challenges of Cancer Care in Nigeria.”