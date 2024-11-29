EKSU Stresses Commitment To Producing Expert, Certified Teachers For Education Sector

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Joseph Babatola Ayodele, has expressed the determination of the institution to produce competent and certified teaching professionals for the upgrade of the education sector in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor stated this on Thursday at the second induction ceremony organized by the Teachers Registration Council for Faculty of Education graduates of the institution.

The event took place at the institution’s main auditorium, with dignitaries, staff, and guests in attendance.

The Don described the ceremony as a momentous occasion and congratulated the inductees on their entry into the noble teaching profession.

Prof. Ayodele highlighted the university’s achievements despite societal challenges, stating that EKSU is recognized as the best state university in Nigeria and ranks 12th nationally.

He attributed the success” to the institution’s qualitative programs, strong community engagement, and dedicated staff”.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Dr Stella-Maria Nwokeocha, represented by Dr. Okunola Abimbola, addressing the inductees, encouraged them “to take pride in their profession and lead by example,” emphasizing the critical role educators play in shaping all other professions.

He urged them to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during their training, particularly by embracing modern, digitalized teaching techniques to remain relevant in the field.

In her address, the Chairperson of the TRCN Committee of the Faculty, Prof. Esther Morayo Dada, applauded the growth of the Faculty of Education, which inducted about 300 graduates in the second ceremony.

“She called on all teachers to uphold the core values of the profession—professionalism, instructional excellence, interpersonal skills, and personal integrity, stating these would distinguish them in their careers. She urged the inductees to continue striving for excellence, describing the induction as the beginning of greater achievements.

The Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof. M.A. Ayeni, in his welcome address, lauded the distinctiveness of EKSU’s graduates. He emphasized that their robust academic experience, both theoretical and practical, sets them apart from their peers. Prof. Ayeni promised to further improve the processes for producing highly qualified teachers to serve the immediate community, the nation, and the global stage.

The ceremony also featured the formal admission of the inductees into the teaching profession by the TRCN Registrar, who administered the Teachers’ Oath of Allegiance. The newly inducted teachers were presented with certificates to mark the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the inductees, the President of the Nigerian University Education Students Association (NUESA), Ekiti State Chapter, Oladotun Ezekiel Okunola, expressed gratitude to the institution for organizing such a befitting event. He commended the Faculty of Education for providing a solid foundation and pledged, on behalf of his peers, to uphold the profession’s standards and embrace lifelong learning.

