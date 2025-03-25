EKSU Set To Graduate16,446

Share

A total of 16,446 students are expected to graduate from the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado Ekiti at its combined convocation for 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions on March 29.

Vice-Chancellor Joseph Ayodele said this yesterday at a press conference. The VC said some staff were sanctioned accordingly over one form of misconduct or the other.

He said: “This year’s convocation is unique, being the first Convocation ceremony I will be attending as a substantive VC.

“A total number of 16,446 graduates of our university (for 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions) will be conferred with Diplomas, Bachelor degrees and Higher degree.”

On staff promotion and discipline, the VC said: “The university under my leadership had raised the bar of discipline of staff and students to an admirable level.

