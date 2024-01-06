EKSU Rejects List Of Fake Professors

The management of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti has disapproved of the list of fake professors credited to the University which was said to have emanated from the National University Commission (NUC).

The viral list which enlisted some names of fake professors in some universities in the country indicated EKSU as part of the affected institutions.

Reacting to the development in a press release issued on Saturday signed by the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun and titled, “List of Fake Professors Not known to EKSU” the institution debunked the existence of Fake Professors.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Management of Ekiti State University, Ado – Ekiti has been drawn to a list of 15 fake Professors which purportedly emanated from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and associated with Ekiti State University, Ado – Ekiti.

“The EKSU Management wishes to make it abundantly clear that the list being circulated and credited to Ekiti State University did not emanate from the university.

“Moreover, none of the names that appeared there is known to the university as none of them has ever worked in the university.

“In spite of the NUC’s clarification on the matter, it is equally important for Ekiti State University to outrightly condemn, denounce and dissociate itself from the evil publication which could have negative impacts on the image of our esteemed university.”

The statement therefore urged members of the general public ” to disregard the fake list and avoid having anything to do with any of the names mentioned there.”