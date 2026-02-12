EKSU Inducts 51 New Doctors At 6th MBBS Ceremony

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has formally inducted 51 graduates into the medical profession.

The event came up at the campus on Wednesday during the 6th MBBS induction ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The ceremony, which marked their official entry into the medical profession, brought together parents, families, academics, medical professionals, and dignitaries, including royal fathers, senators, and representatives of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Joseph Babatola Ayodele, praised the graduates for their discipline and resilience, describing the induction as a “moment of joy earned through struggle.”

He highlighted government support for medical training in the institution, including 750 medical beds provided by the Ekiti State Government, 100 additional bed spaces contributed by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Akande Oladimeji Ajayi, and hostels donated by Senate Leader, Michael Bamidele.

His words:

“Today, you are not only graduates but ambassadors of the College of Medicine. Uphold professionalism, remain connected to the institution, and aspire beyond your MBBS degree,” Professor Ayodele said.

The Provost, Professor Ajayi, noted the graduates’ journey “was long and demanding, with many initially admitted into other departments in 2017 before transferring to medicine.”

He commended their perseverance despite disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and industrial actions, urging them to maintain high professional standards.

Delivering the induction lecture, Professor Abiodun Olugbenga Adewuya, a renowned mental health scholar, emphasized professional identity, ethics, and moral courage.

“Being a doctor goes beyond technical skills. Empathy, patient autonomy, ethical decision-making, and personal wellbeing are critical. Protect your mental health, seek mentorship, and practice with integrity,” he advised.

Professor Adewuya also pledged ₦500,000 to reward the best graduating student in psychiatry.

Miss Irusota Edewede Agatha emerged as the overall best graduating student, earning four distinctions.

She described the ceremony as an honour and humbling moment, thanking God, university management, lecturers, clinical instructors, and her family for their support.

“Our training went beyond academics. Compassion, resilience, and service are core values we will carry into our profession,” she said.

Medical leaders and senior practitioners delivered goodwill messages. The Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ikole, Professor Johnson Dare Ogunlusi, encouraged graduates to document their professional practice properly and value their families while available.

Other speakers emphasized empathy, patience, dignity, and continuous learning while warning against abuse of professional power.

Prof. Fatima Khari, the Registrar/CEO, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, represented by Dr. Ogundale Aliyu from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), guided graduates on registration, provisional licensing, and housemanship rules, stressing supervision, referrals, and adherence to regulations.

The graduates took the Declaration of Venice, a modified Hippocratic Oath, affirming their commitment to ethical medical practice, and were formally presented as newly qualified doctors.

The ceremony witnessed the celebration of 30 female doctors, with the President of the Medical Women’s Association, Dr. Bolade Dele-Ojo, encouraging them “to uphold integrity, wellbeing, and active participation in the association.”