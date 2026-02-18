EKSU Inaugural Lecture: Don Urges Gov. Officials To Embrace Geoinformatics For National Dev.

A lecturer at the Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Johnson Olatunji has called on government officials to seriously embrace geoinformatics and space-based technologies to drive national development, saying “Life is a space to explore and a place to protect,”

The professor, of Geography and Planning Sciences, stated this on Tuesday while delivering the 100th inaugural lecture of the University.

The lecture titled “A Space to Explore, a Place to Protect, and a Race to Salvage: Geoinformatics and National Development,” Olatunjiemphasized the use of technology especially geoinformatics to tackle environmental, agricultural, governance, and security challenges.

He said “We live in the age of technology, and geoinformatics is already applied worldwide, yielding tangible results in developed countries. This is the technology I have long advocated.”

Olatunji stressed that: “geoinformatics is no longer optional but a critical tool for national planning and survival,” highlighting at least seventeen sectoral applications across food security, disaster management, urban planning, environmental monitoring, governance, and national security.

Professor Olatunji underscored that governments and organizations worldwide can leverage geoinformatics to manage environmental challenges and ensure sustainable living, noting his over thirty years of applying these tools in Nigeria through dedicated research.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, ProfessorJoseph Babatola Ayodele, described the event as a defining moment, noting that it was the fifteenth inaugural lecture he had presided over in just one and a half years of his tenure.

He emphasized that research-driven knowledge is central to national development and that no country can thrive without applying geoinformatics and GIS technologies. “Many international organizations and modern educational systems now depend on geography-based technologies for planning and decision-making,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor also said the lecture reshaped his understanding of geography, a subject often reduced to physical features. “From today’s lecture, I can confidently say geography is the king of all subjects,” he remarked.

The VC urged government officials to take the lecture seriously and explore concrete ways to harness geoinformatics for national development, reaffirming Ekiti State University’s commitment to research that addresses Nigeria’s pressing challenges while protecting the environment.

The lecture was attended by former principal officers, Deans of faculties, traditional rulers academics, students, and government representatives among others.