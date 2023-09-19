EKSU Inaugural Lecture: Don Tasks CBN To Extend Loan Facility To Fish Farmers

A Professor of Fish Breeding and Genetics, at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Ekiti State, Professor Ronald Omotayo Fagbuaro has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend loan facility to Nigerians Fish Farmers without interest in order to boost the economy of the country and reduce food shortage.

The Professor stated this on Tuesday at the University, while delivering a Paper Presentation titled “FISH: The Unavoidable Aquatic Gold”, during the 79th inaugural lecture of the Institution.

Fagbuaro, who is a professor in the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology, described the essence of a loan as a morale booster for Fish Farmers to produce more which in turn develop the economy and reduce the problem of food shortage in the country.

While emphasizing some dangerous chemicals and medications used by fish farmers which infect consumers with tumours and cancers, he charged the federal government to enact a law that would bring into justice anyone breeding fishes with human growth hormones.

“Central Bank of Nigeria has to extend loan facility to Fish Farmers at little or no interest rate.

“Likewise, government at various levels should initiate more programmes targeted at empowering fish farmers and other farmers to reduce the problem of food shortage.

“There should be law against the breeding of fish with human growth hormone. The use of human growth hormone posed a great dancer to fish consumers.

“When antibiotics and some other medications intended for human use are used in breeding fish, the major long-term effects us that these chemicals or drugs will be stored in tissues of those involved fish and when consumed by man, they end up consuming different doses of residues of the chemicals from the flesh of the fish which will eventually develop to tumours and cancers.”

Speaking on insecurity and its effects on Fish Farmers, he charged the government at all levels to wake up and address the issue of security threats and hike in the price of food and other consumables.

“Nigerian Farmers and the population, in general, are confronted with unprecedented waves of different but overlapping Security crises from Kidnapping called banditry and extremist insurgencies now.

“This has forced Fish Farmers and other Farmers to withdraw from farming activities and also led to exorbitant prices of fish, feeds and food items.

On transportation, Professor Fagbuaro appealed to the federal government to improve the state of road infrastructure to reduce the cost of transportation and losses on the road, which will make sales easier for fish farmers and others