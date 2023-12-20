EKSU: Don Advocates Reasonable Balance Between Business, Accounting For Dev. Venture

A professor of Business and Accounting Education, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Prof. Nneka Salome Ezeani has proposed a way forward in creating a reasonable balance between business and accounting in managing and promoting business ventures in Nigeria.

The professor made this known at the 83rd inaugural lecture held yesterday at the auditorium of the University.

The lecture was tagged, In Defence of No Accounting, No Business: An X-Ray of A Non-Existing Battle.

Ezeani noted that “business cannot operate effectively unless accounting is involved, hence accounting is the pivot that rotates every business globally in an enterprise.”

She stated that “accounting is the bedrock of any business be it private or public establishments,” adding that businesses need good accounting systems and policies for business success.

Ezeani challenged business owners to build trust and standard policies in keeping proper accounting records that will not fail but lead to effective business growth.

The professor stated that the way forward in creating a reasonable balance between business and accounting is the promotion of business education activities, and accounting education activities, promoting business enterprises activities that initiate business skills that aim at creating wealth for all.

She also noted that the promotion of entrepreneurship education activities that encompass teaching integrated entrepreneurship studies where students are taught pre-requisite skills and knowledge of how and what it takes to establish, manage, and run successfully a business in various disciplines.

She further proposes the promotion of academic research/teaching practice noting that academic research should be done without any plagiarism of any form.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Prof. Edward Olorunsola Olanipekun applauded Prof. Ezeani for an “outstanding lecture delivery” and urged all present to “imbibe the knowledge acquired through the course of the well-explained lecture into accounting and business”.