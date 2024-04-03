EKSU Convocation: Don Advocates Academic, Financial Autonomy For Varsities

A professor of Applied Geophysics and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka has called on the government to grant academic and financial autonomy to universities to enhance creativity and innovation.

Olayinka who gave the submission on Tuesday, while delivering the 28th Convocation Lecture of Ekiti State University (EKSU), with the theme: “The Future of the Nigerian University System”, said there is a need for owners of these institutions to increase funding to the university system.

He lamented that poor funding hampers the overall learning experience for students adding that adequate funding of the universities would enhance good quality education.

According to him; the Nigerian University System should be an agent for socio-economic development reiterating that all hands should be on deck in repositioning the Nigerian University System to greater heights in the years and decades ahead.

He said: “There is a need for government, proprietors and funding bodies to deliberately and intentionally increase funding of the university system and provide adequate teaching and research infrastructure in the universities and research institutes.

“The government should grant universities both academic and financial autonomy. Full university autonomy would allow each university to be creative and innovative in generating internal revenue to support itself without necessarily transferring the cost of university education to the students through tuition fees.

“Adequate funding of the universities would enhance good quality and excellent teaching and quality research and innovation that would significantly improve the quality of graduates from Nigerian universities.

“All hands should be on deck to attract and retain very competent academic staff, researchers, administrative and technical support staff. Facilities should be provided to support advanced research that is locally relevant and globally competitive.

“The staff should be paid living wages. Students should be admitted based principally on merit and supported financially and the new Student loan scheme should come on stream as soon as possible for those students who may otherwise find it difficult to support themselves.

“University governance and leadership should be strengthened through a supportive regulatory framework, transparency, accountability, autonomy, academic freedom and strategic vision.

“A situation in which the National Universities Commission, JAMB, and the Federal Universities are left for extended periods of time to operate without Governing Boards/Councils which should provide oversight is antithetical to good corporate governance,” the ex-vice chancellor said.