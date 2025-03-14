EKSU Alumni Association Inaugurates New Leadership

Share

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association, United Kingdom/Ireland Chapter, has inaugurated a new leadership as part of its commitment to fostering unity, professional networking, and developmental support for its alma mater.

The inauguration ceremony, according to a press statement issued by the New Leadership, which was made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, which was held in Birmingham on Saturday, the 8th of March 2025, had in attendance the global President, Dipo Bamisaye and global vice-president, Dotun Akinrul.

“The colourful event brought together other distinguished alumni, special guests, and members of the association.

“The new leadership pledged to strengthen alumni engagement, enhance professional collaborations, and contribute meaningfully to the growth and global recognition of EKSU.

Hammed Nureni was inaugurated as the new Chairman of the chapter. Seyi Tella-Raufu emerged Vice Chairman and a former Students” Union President of the University, Sola Fayemi – Vice Chairman 2.

“Other officers were Taiwo Okunuga – Secretary, Tope Idowu – Treasurer and Ayiti Adebayo – Technical Secretary.

“Also inaugurated were Tolulope Ogunyamoju-Destiny – Welfare Secretary and Ifemide Tolulope Fatoba – Social Secretary.”

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and his team.

He outlined strategic plans “to advance the association’s objectives, strengthen partnerships, and align the Chapter’s goals with the vision of the Global Executive Council.”

The Global President of the EKSU Alumni Association, Dipo Bamisaye, commended the UK/Ireland Chapter for its dedication to fostering a strong alumni network.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, innovation, and mentorship in driving both personal and institutional development.

“This inauguration is not just about leadership; it is about commitment, vision, and the continuous growth of our great institution.

“As alumni, we have a responsibility to support one another and give back to EKSU in ways that uplift the next generation.

“I encourage this new team to build on the successes of the past, create impactful initiatives, and strengthen the bonds among our global alumni community.

“Together, we can elevate EKSU’s reputation and make a lasting difference.”

He also reassured members of the Global Executive Council of the unwavering support in ensuring the UK/Ireland Chapter thrives and contributes meaningfully to the association’s collective goals.

“Looking ahead, the EKSU Alumni Association UK/Ireland Chapter remains dedicated to upholding the university’s legacy while creating meaningful opportunities for its members across diverse professional fields.

” With a strong leadership team and a shared vision, the chapter is poised for remarkable achievements in the years ahead”, the statement added.

