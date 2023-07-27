EKSU 74th Inaugural Lecture: Gender Inequality Bane To Women Devt – Don

The challenge of gender inequality in society which has been said to inform the low rate of women’s participation in decision making has been described as the reason for poverty ravaging the country.

This was part of the submission delivered by a professor of Gender and Rural Development, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Professor Grace Modupe Adebo.

The University Lecturer spoke at the institution’s 74th inaugural lecture held on Thursday at the school’s main auditorium in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State with the theme ”De-escalating grassroot gender poverty: imperatives for sustainable rural development agenda in Nigeria”.

The professor maintained that women are the most affected by poverty in the country which she believes is due to their limited roles in terms of education, politics, decision-making and the economy in general

In her word ” Women constitute the poorest of the poor. The societal disadvantage and inequality they face shape their experience of poverty differently from that of men, increasing their vulnerability and making it more challenging for them to climb out of poverty. In other words, poverty is a gendered experience.

“Over 94 million Nigerians are extremely poor, that is people living on less than $1.90 a day, making the country the poverty capital of the world. Startling as this data be, the true scale of poverty in Nigeria become more apparent when one considers that women make up 49.33% of the Nigerian population and account for more than 70% of those in extreme poverty.

“Poverty is more prevalent among female-headed households than male-headed households. Between 1990 to 2010, the number of rural women living in absolute poverty increased by 50% compared with 30% for men. Hence, poverty is a gender issue.

” one would wonder why this is so. The answer is not far-fetched. Nigeria women are the most affected being marginalized in almost all aspects of their existence in life- agriculture, education, decision-making, politics and the economy in general”

She, however, believes all hope is not lost. Thus, recommended that the provision of some gender-specific rural development, inclusiveness in rural development programmes, embracing the use of local goods, the establishment of women cooperative groups, and the establishment of a rural bank for women’s development among others are remedies to salvage the situation.

Also speaking, the institution’s vice-chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun appealed to all Nigerians to see the fight against poverty as a collective task while he also enjoined parents to discourage their children from engaging in internet fraud.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the contribution of Professor Adebo to the institution and the academic environment at large, while also praising her husband for being ‘a supportive partner’.