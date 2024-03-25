EKSU 28th Convocation: Adeboye, Alakija, Others Bag Honourary Degrees

…as 10,894 Graduates in EKSU

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun has said four distinguished personalities will be conferred with an honourary doctorate degree, as part of activities marking the 28th convocation of the institution.

The personalities according to the VC are the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo. former Minister for Health, Prince Julius Adeluyi and a business mogul, Princess Folorunsho Alakija.

The vice chancellor stated that the total number of graduates is 10,894.

“No fewer than 91 successful students of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) will be graduating with first-class honours during the 28th convocation ceremony of the institution slated to begin from Monday 25th, March to Thursday 4th, April 2024.”

Olanipekun, who spoke on Monday at a press conference heralding the ceremony explained that a total of 3,262 will be graduating with second-class upper division, while 6,411 will also be graduating with second-class lower division.

The University helmsman who outlined the list of graduating students said “A total of 73 would earn Doctorate, Masters 81, while only one person will be graduating in Post graduate diploma during the convocation.”

Olanipekun, a Professor of Industrial Chemistry, explained that “seventy out of eighty-nine regular academic programmes offered by the University have full accreditation by the National University Commission (NUC), while eight programmes have interim accreditation.”

He disclosed that “all professional programmes offered by the institution have full accreditation by the professional bodies.” While acknowledging the contributions of the present and immediate past administrations in the State over the success and other achievements recorded by the institution.

Ọlanipekun particularly thanked the governor of the State, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for providing what he called an enabling environment for the institution to strive in all areas of development including academic activities.

While stating that the university has become one of the most sought-after in the country, noted that! research and development have continued to receive a great boost in the University in the last few years.

The Vice-chancellor used the period of the occasion to mention some of the success and achievements recorded by the institution in the last few years including accreditation and approval of various academic programmes, infrastructural development, healthcare development centre, and Information Communications Center among others.

On challenges faced by members of the Alumni of the institution before obtaining their transcripts, Prof Olanipekun said “The management of the institution has put in place a mechanism for online processing and delivery of transcripts to any global destination within 72 hours of the request.”

He assured that” the certificates of the graduands are ready for collection at their various faculties, college and directorates after the ceremony, the certificate is now different from the former as we have emboldened the picture of the graduand and some other security issues on the certificate”.