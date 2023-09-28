EKSIEC Solicits Adequate Support Of Stakeholders For Credible, Transparent LG Election

Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) on Thursday said it has concluded all arrangements to conduct elections in the 16 Local Governments and 22 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State, with the assurance of credible and transparent exercise.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) disclosed this at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti. the state capital.

The interaction was organised to highlight the activities that would come up during the electionJustice Akintayo flanked by other members of the commission also noted that the election of 177 counsellors would be conducted.

He explained that “Ward Congresses to elect chairmanship and counsellorship candidates by political parties would come up on Saturday 7th of October 2023.

“Collection and submission of nomination forms by various political parties participating in the election would be held from 12th to 18th of October 2023.

“Submission of list of qualified and unqualified candidates to political parties and replacement of candidates by political parties would also come up on 6th to 10th of November.”

The EKSIEC chair while soliciting support of the media and other relevant stakeholders in the State for the success of the exercise, stated that” publication by electoral officers of person nominated by political parties and issuance of notice of polls will come on 20th of November 2023.

“While notice of withdrawal of the nomination of candidates by political parties and closing of an electioneering campaign by political parties will end by 24th of November and 29th of November respectively.

Akintayo stressed the readiness of the commission under his leadership “to conduct free and credible election”, and added that the commission has concluded “plans to embark on aggressive awareness and mobilisation of voters on the needs to participate in the election and vote for the candidates of their choices.

“All registered political parties in the country would be fully mobilized and participated in the exercise”, he stated.