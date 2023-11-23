EKSG To Transform State Into Innovation Hub Using Knowledge Zone Magic

The Ekiti State Government has reiterated its plans to transform the State into an innovation hub, saying the determination is irrevocable and would be pursued to a logical end.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, gave the assurance on Thursday at the close of a 2-Day Ekiti State Innovation Summit in Ado-Ekiti, with the theme, “Innovate Ekiti: Kick-starting Ekiti State Innovation Pathway to Prosperity”.

The event was attended by visionaries, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, among others, while scores of youths, of diverse areas of interest were also present.

According to him, the government had set in motion, the State’s ambitious plans to establish a Knowledge Zone and a Creative Tech Village, thereby marking a significant stride towards nurturing homegrown innovation.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government,(SSG), Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Oyebanji explained that the summit was a pivotal platform for what he described as “the groundbreaking initiative”.

He emphasised his support for the initiatives, underscoring the government’s dedication to transforming the state into an innovation hub.

Also speaking at the event, highlighting the summit’s purpose, State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, Seun Fakuade, said, “The gathering is not just a summit; it is the birth of Ekiti’s future”.

The Commissioner noted that the establishment of a Knowledge Zone, and a Creative Village in Ekiti, was a clear testament to the administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and technological advancement.

” The Knowledge Zone and Creative Village are envisioned as ecosystems, where ideas, creativity, and innovation will flourish.

” These hubs, aim to provide state-of-the-art facilities, resources, and an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and innovators, facilitating the transition of Ekiti into a leading knowledge-driven economy”.

Fakuade expressed optimism about the future of the State, saying “The establishment of the Knowledge Zone and Creative Village is just the beginning.

” We are on a path to revolutionising Ekiti’s economy through knowledge-driven innovation, building Ekiti State as a Talent Capital for Nigeria, ensuring our State becomes an important knowledge innovation corridor, a beacon of progress and prosperity”, he said.

In his address, the Head of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Lagos, Dr William Tsuma, highlighted the critical role of ensuring innovation solves the problems around multidimensional poverty in Nigeria.

” According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 63% of Nigerians are multidimensionally poor while 42% of young people are out of work. This means we cannot talk about innovation without solving real problems affecting everyday Nigerians.

” We need to create jobs and get more kids into schools. We need to package innovation, as close to the sources of the problem we are trying to solve as possible,” he said.

During the summit’s masterclass/technical session, Mr Edward Israel-Ayide, founder of Carpe Diem Solutions, emphasised the importance of branding in innovation.

According to Ayide, whose insights, offered valuable guidance for local innovators looking to make a global impact, .”Branding your innovative ideas is not just about marketing; it is about creating an identity that resonates with your audience, and distinguishes your innovations in the marketplace,” he remarked.

In October 2023, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, announced that the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) at its weekly meeting, had approved $80 million in financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone Project (EKZ).

He said the action would help the young people in the sector of knowledge economy, technology and communications to thrive, and widen their opportunities.