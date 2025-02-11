EKSG To Recruit More Doctors, Health Workers

Share

…As Oyebanji begins statewide inspection of roads, Hospital projects

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has disclosed his administration’s plan to recruit more medical doctors and health workers for all general hospitals and basic health centres across the state with an improved welfare package as a way of curbing the shortage of medical personnel in government hospitals.

The Governor also said his administration has made quality healthcare accessible, available, and affordable for the people of the state in a bid to ensure the well-being of the citizens, even as he disclosed that the government is also renovating one primary health centre in each of the 177 wards in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated these on Monday while inspecting road projects and comprehensive renovation of nine general hospitals in the state, said his government is collaborating with members of the Ekiti Caucus of the National Assembly for the massive recruitment of doctors and other health workers for the state’s hospitals.

The Governor said the National Assembly members, under the arrangement, will bear the cost of salaries and allowances of the newly recruited doctors and health workers for one year.

He assured that the recruitment of doctors and health workers will commence soon, adding that all the general hospitals in the state would have full complement of medical professionals before the end of the year.

This, he said, will help stem the tide of shortage of medical personnel particularly doctors and nurses in health facilities in the State, and ensure effective utilization of the modern equipment and facilities being put in place by the government.

The Governor urged residents of the state to make use of the newly renovated hospitals in order to justify the Government’s huge investment in the health sector.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to the provision of quality and accessible healthcare services for Ekiti people, Governor Oyebanji said he is happy that the people of the state are now enjoying dividends of democracy as a reward for the trust reposed in him through their votes.

He noted that the transformation in the healthcare sector is part of his administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life of Ekiti residents, stressing that the ongoing renovation and equipment of nine General Hospitals and furnishing them with modern medical equipment are aimed at enhancing the delivery of quality healthcare services in the state.

He added that his government would not only renovate the nine secondary health facilities but would also equip them with state-of-the-art facilities to meet global standards.

The Governor maintained that the transformation of the health facilities is one of the gains of continuity in government as his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi had renovated 11 General Hospitals before leaving office in 2022.

He expressed joy that the people of the state are now enjoying more dividends of democracy as the reward for the trust reposed in him through their votes.

The Governor who also inspected some road projects being constructed through the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing (RAAMP), expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done.

He explained that over 1000 kilometres of rural access road is being constructed across the state, through the RAAMP.

“We signed a contract with Ekiti people the day they came out to vote for us and there are certain expectations from the government. So what we are seeing today is a result of two years of hard work, planning, and two years of weightlifting.

“As a state, we are punching above our weight and it all speaks to the gains of continuity. we have 22 General hospitals in the state.

“Governor Fayemi renovated 11 before he left and we are currently doing nine and we are not only renovating them, we are equipping simultaneously and out of that nine, four are already completed”.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, commended the Governor for his commitment to the health sector.

He noted that the Governor’s dedication to making healthcare accessible, affordable, and available has brought about significant improvements in the state’s healthcare delivery.

The Commissioner further urged the people to take full advantage of the improved healthcare service by visiting the renovated hospitals for their medical needs.

He emphasized that the Government’s investment is geared toward improving the quality of life for all residents.

In their separate remarks, the traditional rulers of the benefiting communities, the Alare of Are Ekiti, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi, Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, Apeju of Ilupeju Ekiti, Oba Sunday Awe, Oniye of Iye Ekiti, Oba Jonathan Oni, and Onifaki of Ifaki Ekiti, Oba John Adegbenro all expressed their appreciation to the Governor for the visible improvement in all the critical sectors of the state

While commending the Governor for prioritizing the welfare of the people through several initiatives, the traditional rulers described the transformation and massive development in the state as unprecedented.

Part of the project inspected include Are-Oye road, Ilupeju – Igbo Egan – Ayede Road, Iye – Olopomeji – Ikun Road, Iye, Ifaki, and Itapa – Ilupeju General Hospital, Ijesa-Isu General Hospital and Ijan General Hospital, among others.

