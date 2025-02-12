EKSG To Recruit More Doctors, Health Workers

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has disclosed plans by his administration to recruit more medical doctors and health workers for all general hospitals and basic health centres across the state, with improved welfare package as a way of curbing shortage of medical personnel in government hospitals.

The governor also said his administration has made quality healthcare accessible, available and affordable to the people of the state in a bid to ensure their wellbeing, even as he disclosed that government is also renovating one primary health centre in each of the 177 wards in the state.

Oyebanji, who stated these on Monday while inspecting road projects and comprehensive renovation of nine general hospitals in the state, said his government is collaborating with members of Ekiti caucus of the National Assembly for the massive recruitment of doctors and other health workers for the state’s hospitals.

Share

Please follow and like us: