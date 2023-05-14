EKSG To Participate In Investor Summit In Germany

…moves to partner with Knauf, Bosch, Caterina De’ Medici Africa in Sustainable Development

Ekiti State Government is set to participate in an Investor Summit and Meetings for sustainable growth and development in Germany this week.

This was contained in a press release issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media to the State Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

According to Oyebode, the State delegation comprising of the Special Adviser on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mr Niyi Adebayo and Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Tayo Adeola, will also join Investors, leaders of organisations, decision-makers, academia, and various stakeholders within the global sustainability industries at the Institutional Capital Forum (ICF).

The 6th Sustainable Investor Summit (SIS 6) in Germany is between May 16th and 17th at the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof Frankfurt.

The mission of ICF-SIS 6 is to rapidly shift investment practices towards sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and generating positive social and environmental impacts.

The summit provides a communication platform to help corporate leaders, government, and stakeholders tackle urgent challenges, reducing their climate change footprint.

Foluke Michael, a United Nations SDG Award winner, climate advocate and project management expert, will facilitate the various meetings and negotiations in Germany.

According to her, Ekiti State is transitioning to Green Economy towards net zero through agroforestry, climate-smart agriculture, circular economy, and trade facilitation, focusing on utilising long-term investment to achieve social-economic and environmental development and the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

At the summit, the delegation will present Ekiti State’s strategic goals, implementation plan and ease of doing business to facilitate necessary investments and partnerships. Over a hundred global business leaders will speak at the event.

Thereafter, the delegation will hold strategic meetings with leading German technology companies, including Knauf and Bosch, to finalise partnerships, including training and capacity-building programmes for Ekiti youths.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, stated that Ekiti is ready for partnerships, development and investment opportunities.

He looks forward to welcoming the continued support of Investors, Development Partners, the Private Sector, Multilateral Agencies and Educational Institutions to the state.

“Ekiti is very open to business and has an enabling policy and institutional framework to ensure prudence, transparency and accountability in respect of all relationships”, he added.

Mr Niyi Adebayo, a leading delegation member, said the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration intends to invest in empowering Ekiti youth to support and position a good number of them to develop the required skills and exposure that would make them compete favourably in the global technology arena.