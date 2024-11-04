EKSG To Foster Culture Of Innovation, Entrepreneurship For Dev. Agenda

Share

Ekiti State Government, on Monday, expressed its determination to foster culture and entrepreneurship in promoting values in the state.

In achieving the desire, the state government promised to harness all available resources, and assistance to be able to actualize the dream.

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti at the opening of the Ekiti Innovation Summit and festival, which will be held between November 3rd and 5th at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, located in the Adekunle Fajuyi Amusement Park area of the state capital.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Dr Habibat Adubiaro, said the government was targeting a situation whereby a brighter future for the younger generation would be guaranteed, through creative, and other alternative means that are decent.

” As we are gathered here today, we acknowledge the tremendous potential of our youths, who are the driving force behind the Ekiti ‘S innovation ecosystem.

” This has reinforced the commitment of the present administration to providing the necessary support, resources, and Infrastructure needed, to enable them thrive, in the digital era”, the governor said.

According to the governor, with the recently established initiatives, like the Ekiti Startup Garage, which serves as a hub for ideas to flourish, and transform into groundbreaking solutions for both local and global challenges, Ekiti is already moving towards a prosperous, technologically driven economy.

“As such, we are poised to be at the front -row of digitalised economies, within the nation”, Oyebanji said.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, Mr Oluwaseun Fakuade, said the summit had become necessary, because it was the resolve of the present administration to transform the state, on the path of creativity and innovation.

The Commissioner explained that the present administration, led by Governor Oyebanji, has always sought to position Ekiti as a beacon of innovation, contributing to Nigeria’s overall economic development and enhancing the prosperity of the people of the state.

He therefore enjoined participants to take the contents of the summit seriously to justify the trust for which the summit was conceptualised.

Top speakers at the event included Commissioners, Special Advisers on Innovation and Technology from other States.

