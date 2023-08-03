EKSG To Embrace Organic Farming Method To Boost Food Security

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said that the state government would adopt and utilize opportunities in the organic system of farming for rural development, and sustainable agricultural practice in the state.

This according to the governor forms part of his administration’s efforts to improve agriculture and food security.

The Governor stated this in Ado Ekiti recently while playing host to a team from the Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI) championing organic farming, led by the Bishop of Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye.

Governor Oyebanji explained that embracing organic methods of farming would go a long way in boosting food production, improving the standard of living, and ensuring that people live long and healthily while the environment will become cleaner.

The Governor, who also lauded various contributions of the Catholic diocese to the socio-economic development of the State, said a team of government will sit with the NGO to brainstorm and agree on a road map towards providing necessary equipment and how best to utilize organic farming to advance the state agricultural sector.

“I must thank Bishop Ajakaye for once again leading from the front and the Catholic diocese for always coming up with initiatives to assist us as a government and as people because if we are able to organize ourselves, we will live well, longer and there will be less stress on medical facilities and the environment will become much cleaner.

“But we need a lot of work to do to bring our people to that point and to do this we have to be extremely deliberate because most of the health hazard we have today is self-inflicted because we don’t eat right, we don’t live well and we overlook a lot of things maybe because of culture, environment or ignorance”.

Earlier in his remark, Reverend Father Emmanuel Akingbade, who spoke on behalf of the NGO said the purpose of the meeting was to inform the Governor about the campaign for organic agriculture as a key life saver and to seek Ekiti State government support in using the method to encourage rural development, self-transformations and sustainable agricultural practice.

Rev Akingbade who said the NGO is out to launch the organic farming campaign for the production of healthy food items in the right quality and quantity at affordable prices in Ekiti State, added that the practice of organic agriculture would reduce the impact of synthetic chemicals in our environment.