EKSG To Boost Commercial Agric With Financial Support For Farmers

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has expressed his administration’s resolve to promote farming activities, as well as awaken more farmers’ interests in commercial agriculture, with attendant financial and economic opportunities.

The governor said the widespread of food shortage experienced across the country and globally in the outgoing year will be tackled by his government through the provision of tractors and chemicals and creation of an enabling environment for more investors in the state.

Oyebanji spoke on Wednesday through the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode, during a two-day inclusive stakeholders meeting for establishment, adoption and implementation of Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA) The programme tagged:

“Inclusive Dialogue for Sustainable Land Governance for Agricultural Investment” was organised by Ekiti State Ministry of Land and Urban Development, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) and the World Bank.

Oyebanji urged the people of the state especially the community leaders to “support government in repositioning the agricultural sector and improve on the food security agenda of the government”.

