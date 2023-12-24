EKSG To Begin Collection Of Land Use Charge In 2024

…assures Residents of Hitch free Process

Ekiti State Government has said it would start the collection of Land Use Charge (LUC) from next year 2024.

The State Government, however, gave the assurance that “the property tax would not in any way be a serious burden to the residents of the state as it is going to be progressive”.

The government’s plan was disclosed yesterday at a one-day dialogue on Tax for Service in Ekiti State, organised by the New Initiative for Social Development, NISD.

The Program in collaboration with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, with the support of the UK International Development came up in Ado-Ekiti the Ekiti state capital, where the government and relevant stakeholders brainstormed on taxation cum benefits to the entire public.

They all posited that “tax is compulsory for everyone to pay and that they are ready to pay”, with the urge on the authorities “for transparency and accountability”

The stakeholders at the deliberations included Market women, hoteliers, saw millers, representatives of civil society organizations, and CSOs, they tasked the government to remove all bottlenecks which included multiple taxations.

The government representatives included DG, Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Bisi Adesua, and the SSA Tax and Revenue Matters, Mr. Ayodeji Adarabierin disclosed the government’s intention to commence collection of land use charge, LUC in 2024, added that the process is hitch-free, not cumbersome and it’s in the interest of people’s development.

The DG signage, Adesua highlighted the processes in the payment of signage rate and what constituted advertisement in the state.

On his own part, the SSA Tax and Revenue Matters, Adarabierin, told the stakeholders that” the government wants to reduce the incidences of taxpayers to the bearest minimum and make tax payment seamless for the people in the state.”

The State Internal Revenue Service, IRS, told the gathering that the state IGR has increased above N1 billion, saying they hope to work more on tax system payment in the coming year.

They promised that the state government would meet the newly elected local government chairmen after their swearing-in ceremony to avoid duplication of taxes in the state.

CSO representative, Prof. Christopher Oluwadare, called for justification of tax payment, while the Saw millers urged the government to plant more trees to boost sawmilling business, adding “there are over 300 saw millers in the state.”

The NISD Programme Officer, Feyisayo Olorunfemi, urged the stakeholders at the gathering to assist the government in increasing its revenue generation in the state to be able to provide more community assistance for development.