EKSG Solicits Support For Youth Dev.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Gold Adedayo has appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to collaborate with the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji administration’s efforts for meaningful outcomes on Youth development.

Mr Adedayo made the call on Thursday while receiving representatives of two female youth-led non-governmental organizations, BIGIF and GMI on an advocacy visit to his office in Ado Ekiti.

Adedayo noted that” the importance of the role of women in the society cannot be overemphasized” adding that “the Oyebanji-led administration

also take cognizance of the fact that youths are the drivers of sustainable growth and development.”

The Commissioner stressed that the government is intentionally investing in the youth “with the understanding that they are pillars upon which the

future of the state rests.”

He explained that the present administration has therefore focused its energy on providing opportunities and platforms for the youth to

advance their talents and skills in order to be properly positioned to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the state.

Adedayo added that the target is to touch, at least, one youth in every household which would translate to over 70 per cent of the population of the state.

“We are gender-sensitive, women are represented…I have a mother, sister and daughter who is a girl, we all understand the importance of the role women play in our society.

“For us to achieve success in the state, all hands must be on deck, I can assure you that we have a Governor who is passionate about the

youth…70 per cent of the population of Ekiti State are youth. My advocacy is to ensure that Ekiti youth key into Mr Governor’s developmental Agenda.

Every home in Ekiti has at least one youth, my campaign therefore is that in every building in Ekiti State, a life is touched”, he said.

The Commissioner assured the female/youth organizations of endorsement adding that he would inform the Governor for necessary approval.

Earlier, the Program Manager of BIGIF, Mr Nelson Akerele on behalf of the team congratulated the commissioner for his appointment and

seek collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development in solving the issues of gender-based violence.

The state leader of GMI, Blessing Omotunde called for support from the state government to end female genital mutilation among women and

the girl child.

Some of the other Prayers by the organisations called on government to issue a statement condemning FGM, mobilization and encouragement of all registered youth organizations and the ministry to serve a supervisory role to end FGM