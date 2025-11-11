EKSG Sets Up Grievance Redress Mechanism C’ttee On Land Use

The Ekiti State Government Steering Committee on the Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA) has inaugurated a Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) Committee aimed at promoting inclusive land administration, resolving disputes, and enhancing agricultural productivity across the state.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who chairs the Steering Committee, said the initiative was necessary to fast-track the resolution of land-related grievances and ensure peace and harmony in the sector.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, at the committee’s inauguration on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the governor said the core objective of the GRM Committee is “to foster a climate of trust and accountability by ensuring that complaints, disputes, and appeals related to agricultural investments are addressed promptly and effectively.”

He explained that the initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business under the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

Oyebanji added that the GRM would work closely with the Technical and Steering Committees based on FRILIA’s key principles to ensure transparency and fairness in resolving land-related issues.

He charged the GRM Committee to operate with impartiality, transparency, and accessibility—especially to vulnerable groups—while adhering to national and international human rights standards.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Technical Committee, Mr. Olusanmi Akintobi, said the GRM would provide a clear and trusted pathway for communities, farmers, and investors to resolve disputes fairly, which would, in turn, boost agricultural investment in the state.

“This GRM toolkit provides Ekiti State with a robust, fair, and sustainable system for managing conflicts by offering a transparent channel for dispute resolution. It protects the rights of both communities and investors, encouraging agricultural investments and fostering a harmonious sector,” Akintobi said.

Members of the newly inaugurated GRM Committee include representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Bureau of Land Services, Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA), Ministry of Local Government, and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Other members are drawn from the Ministry of Environment, Office of the Surveyor-General, FADAMA, and the Forestry Commission.

Dignitaries at the inauguration included the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mrs. Tayo Adeola; Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey, and eGIS, Prof. James Olaleye; Chairman, Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Olaniran Olatona; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Babatope Ojo; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr. Tunde Balogun, among others.