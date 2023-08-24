EKSG Refutes Online Advert On Palliative Fund

Ekiti State government has distanced itself from an online advertisement notice requesting members of the public to apply for the N5 billion Federal Government palliative funds.

The state government debunked the purported news in a press statement issued on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Information, Rt Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun on Thursday, August 24.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the Government of Ekiti State that some fraudsters masquerading as agents of the State have placed advertisements in some online platforms asking unsuspecting members of the public to apply for the N5 billion Federal Government palliative funds”

“The government unequivocally disowns all online and any other form of advertisements requesting applications to benefit from the palliative funds.

“The good people of the State are therefore advised to ignore all unauthorized advertisements purportedly placed on behalf of the State Government.

“The Government has its official channels of communicating its decisions to the Public. Members of the public are also urged to contact the Office of the State Commissioner for information for clarifications and enquiries.” the statement said.