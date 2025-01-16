EKSG Procures N700m Geographic Information, Land Survey Equipment

Share

The Ekiti State Government said it has procured Land Administration Software, including Mapping and land survey equipment worth several hundred million naira to actualize the ongoing land Management reform in the state.

Receiving the equipment in Ado Ekiti, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey and eGIS, Prof. James Olaleye, said:

“The equipment would be used to procure the UPGRADE the Land Administration Capabilities of Ekiti State by producing the Cadastre of land uses through mapping and survey of the land in Ekiti – a project that will produce visual renditions of all lands and which will aid land administration in the state.”

According to him, “the government led by His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji is determined to reform all aspects of land management in the state to promote ease of doing business in the State.

“This top-of-the-line equipment will facilitate the rapid production of the needed Land Information and the digital Cadastre of Ekiti State to improve land search, simplify allocation process and as well resolve all land acquisition problems.”

