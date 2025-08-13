EKSG Partners Foundation To Boost Creative Sector

… As 50,000 Tourists set to visit Ekiti for Theatre Festival

The Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has keyed into a private-public partnership to advance the creative sector in Nigeria.

The partnership is carried out in conjunction with the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, a prominent Lagos-based organisation owned by a reputable banker, Joseph Edgar.

The program tagged International Theatre Festival would have its maiden edition in the state between August 20 -25.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital the Festival Director and former Ekiti State Commissioner Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare said the event, which would be held at Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre in Ado-Ekiti, is expected to attract over 50,000 tourists, artists and stakeholders, which will further foster economic growth and cultural exchange in the state.

Bakare said the 16 local government in the state would showcase their theatrical talents, with the top four earning prizes and awards, adding that the competition is part of a broader initiative by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation to identify and nurture young talents for future opportunities in the creative arts industry.

Speaking further, Bakare said the 2025 International Theatre Festival will feature three command performances to celebrate Nigeria’s historical figures such as Ladi Kwali, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Moshood Abiola.

The Director stressed that the festival is also poised to drive economic growth and promote the cultural heritage of Ekiti State, leveraging the soft power of the arts to build its reputation as a hub for creativity and talent.

He added that all security measures have been put in place to ensure maximum security for tourists, adding that the festival would further put the state on the map of cultural heritage.

He said, “The festival will begin on the 20th of August and end on the 25th, 2025. The 20th is when artists, tourists, and stakeholders will arrive in Ekiti State.

“All the activities will be held inside this hall at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre here at this arts theatre, except on the 24th, when all of us will be going to Ikogosi. The activities of the 24th are devoted to the Ikoogosi Resort.

“The content of the festival is designed in a way that Ekiti State is mapped into the traditional 16 local governments. Each of the 16 local governments will bring a theatrical performance. So the 16 local governments are competing, and we will be choosing the best four for prizes and awards.

“Bringing this festival into Ekiti is part of our effort to mainstream creative arts into the economy of Ekiti State. We are hosting this festival because art is a soft power in international and national diplomacy. I can proudly state that Ekiti State today enjoys a good image nationally and internationally.

“In public relations, in image making and building, the creative arts is very powerful, it’s an image maker and through this festival, we are also contributing to the making of the global image of our dear state”, the festival Director said.