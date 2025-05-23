EKSG Introduces Labour Market Information Platform For Youths, Employers

Share

Ekiti State Government has Inaugurated the Labour Market Information System platform (LMIS) that would serve as a one-stop platform for relevant labour market-related data where job employers and job seekers can interact for the purpose of Wealth Creation and Employment.

In his address at the inauguration of the platform and the Public Private Dialogue on the LIMS in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Otunba Kayode Fasae noted that the scheme is a transformational tool that would provide a centralized, digitised and dynamic platform for collecting, analysing and disseminating labour Market data.

Otunba Fasae urged youths, active citizens as well as people with disabilities in the State to embrace the platform, contribute their voice and upscale their potentials as the initiative is part of concerted efforts of Governor Biodun Oyebanji Administration to ensure that people of the state have adequate information and take full advantage of job opportunities within and outside the country.

He disclosed that his Ministry was partnering with various stakeholders such as educational institutions, corporate organisations as well as community and religious leaders to produce an interactive database that is accessible and up-to-date that enhances continuous data sharing by users.

“To our private sector partners: your insight is invaluable. We ask that you share your labour needs, your growth projections and your training expectations.

“To our development partners: contribute to walk with us as we strengthen the institutional frameworks that make reforms sustainable.

“To our youths: embrace this platform, contribute your voice, your skills and your potential.

“To our traditional and community leaders: support grassroots awareness and adoption of this tool.”

Fasae called on the youth in the state to avail themselves the opportunity to gather information and reduce unemployment in the state.

In his goodwill message at the event, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Femi Ajayi noted that the programme would serve as guide for the labour market through public enlightenment.

Ajayi who lauded the initiative in setting up the LMIS platform, urged the Ministry to take the sensitization of the programme to all the communities in the State to enable it have accurate data of unemployed in the State.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Yokes Solutions, Mrs. Tarebi Alebiosu who is the technical partner of the programme said that the initiative would reduce unemployment in the society.

She described the LMIS as a shared tool for collaboration, and designed to give insight to government to make better decisions and build the economy through Creation of job/ Wealth for the people.

Participants at the programme among whom were religious leaders expressed their support for the initiative.

Participants at the programme were given the opportunity to seek clarification on key areas on the effectiveness of the system.

Share